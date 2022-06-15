Bhoomi puja performed to lay roads in Salem

The civic body on Wednesday performed bhoomi puja to lay new roads.

Under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme of theState Highway, the road from Gorimedu to Law College would be widened along with storm water drainage at a cost of Rs.15.94 crore. Likewise, from Varma Garden to Ayyanar temple stream in ward 6, a road would be laid for one km at a cost of Rs.1.94 crore.

Mayor A. Ramachandran and Salem North constituency MLA R. Rajendram started the work after the puja. The Mayor and the MLA instructed the officials to lay the road at a stipulated time and to open it for public use.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, zonal chairman S. Umarani, Divisional Engineer (highway) Durai and officials from Salem Corporation and the Highway department participated.