Bhavanisagar reservoir nearing full capacity

The Hindu Bureau
November 08, 2022 17:09 IST

The water level at the Bhavanisagar reservoir is inching closer to the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Tuesday.

At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 104.22 feet while the inflow was 2,964 cusecs. The discharge was 300 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 300 cusecs into the Arakkankottai and Thadappalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 32.14 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

An official at the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that if the current inflow continues, the reservoir would reach its full capacity by Wednesday morning.

