Bhavanisagar dam water level up by five feet in two days

With rain continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam, the water level had gone up by five feet in two days as on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 12 noon, the water level stood at 75.18 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet, while storage stood at 13.26 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The inflow was 17,138 cusecs while the discharge stood at 500 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 500 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

An official at the Water Resources Department said due to rain in the Nilgiris and discharge from Pilloor reservoir into River Bhavani, the inflow started to increase from Monday evening. “The water level stood at 70.10 feet at 12 noon on Monday that increased by five feet in two days,” the official said. The average inflow in the last 24 hours was 20,934 cusecs, the official added.

Meanwhile, the inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 16,777 cusecs on Tuesday increased to 20,910 cusecs on Wednesday. Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m., the water level stood at 46.80 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet. The storage was 15.85tmc ft as against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge into Cauvery river was 1,000 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.