Bhavanisagar Dam to remain closed to visitors on August 3

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has announced that people will not be allowed to visit the upper part of the Bhavanisagar Dam to view the water spread area on Saturday, (August 3, 2024).

A release from the WRD, Bhavanisagar Dam Division, said over 20,000 people from across the State visit the dam, and the park on the premises on Aadi Perukku. Since the Southwest monsoon has intensified, there is heavy rain in the catchment areas leading to an increase in inflow into the dam. Considering the safety of the dam and as per the Dam Safety Act 2021, people are not allowed to visit the upper part of the dam. However, the park will be open to visitors, the release added.

At 12 p.m. Thurdsay, the water level in the dam stood at 93.30 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 23.79 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The inflow was 6,711 cusecs and the discharge was 1,155 cusecs.

