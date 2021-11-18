Bhavanisagar Dam nearing full capacity

ERODE

18 November 2021 23:21 IST

With an inflow at over 8,000 cusecs on Thursday, the water level at the Bhavanisagar Dam is inching closer to the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet.

At 2 p.m., the inflow into the reservoir was 8,067 cusecs while the water level stood at 104.23 feet. The storage was 32.15 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.800 tmc ft. Surplus water of 9,800 cusecs was discharged into River Bhavani while 1,800 cusecs was discharged into Lower Bhavani Project canal.

The discharge into Kalingarayan Canal and Arakankottai-Thadapalli canals was stopped due to rain.

A Public Works Department official said the inflow increased from 6,778 cusecs at 8 a.m. to 10,812 cusecs at 2 p.m. due to rain in the catchment area.

Warning

Officials said based on the inflow, the discharge would be increased further and issued a warning asking people living in low-lying areas and along the river banks to move to safer places.

Revenue officials, with the help of tom-tom, continue to warn people living along the river to be cautious as the discharge in the river stood at over 11,000 cusecs.

Rainfall recorded in the area was 87 mm.