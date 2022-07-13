Water level at 89.41 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

Water level at the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 89.41 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 6,561 cusecs while the discharge was 900 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 21.20 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.