Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan honours Tamil scholars with awards in Coimbatore

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra, honoured two Tamil scholars for their significant contributions for promotion of Tamil language and literature at a function organised on Saturday.

The Bhavan conferred the “Tamil Maamani Award” on R.K. Manickam, former head of Tamil Department, Gobi Arts and Science College, Gobichettipalayam, and the “Tamil Pani Semmal Award” on Poet Thiru Chella Ganapathy, secretary, Kamban Kazhgam, Karaikudi. The awards were presented by B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra.

Delivering the presidential address, Mr. Vanavarayar said that the Kendra had been giving away awards to those who have made outstanding contribution in the spheres of music, dance and Tamil language and literature.

Mr Vanavarayar appealed to the teachers to teach Tamil lessons with total involvement and interest so that the next generation develops a love for Tamil language.

