GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan honours Tamil scholars with awards in Coimbatore

February 03, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Kavingar Sella Ganapathy (fourth right) and R.K. Manikacham with the awards presented to them by B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar (second left) in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Kavingar Sella Ganapathy (fourth right) and R.K. Manikacham with the awards presented to them by B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar (second left) in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra, honoured two Tamil scholars for their significant contributions for promotion of Tamil language and literature at a function organised on Saturday.

The Bhavan conferred the “Tamil Maamani Award” on R.K. Manickam, former head of Tamil Department, Gobi Arts and Science College, Gobichettipalayam, and the “Tamil Pani Semmal Award” on Poet Thiru Chella Ganapathy, secretary, Kamban Kazhgam, Karaikudi. The awards were presented by B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra.

Delivering the presidential address, Mr. Vanavarayar said that the Kendra had been giving away awards to those who have made outstanding contribution in the spheres of music, dance and Tamil language and literature.

Mr Vanavarayar appealed to the teachers to teach Tamil lessons with total involvement and interest so that the next generation develops a love for Tamil language.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.