Bharathiar University’s hostelites stage protest against substandard food service

Students staying at women hostels of Bharathiar University stage dharna outside the university premises in Coimbatore on August 30, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Students of the Bharathiar University residing in the institute hostels staged a protest in front of the university's premises, at Maruthamalai Road in the city on Tuesday, claiming the food served at the hostels was infested with worms and insects. Students also said the hostels lacked sufficient water supply.

More than 70 students staying at the Periyar and Kannammal hostels for women under Bharathiar University staged a demonstration stating that over 20 hostel inmates have suffered food poisoning since July due to this.

They claimed that they have been repeatedly complaining for the past four months regarding the poor quality food and inadequate water supply to the Chief Warden of the hostels. However, no action was taken by them so far, claimed the hostelites. They said they had earlier taken this issue to the management as well but to no avail.

The protestors dispersed after police intervened, took a written complaint from the students and ensured action.

Repeated attempts to contact the university Vice Chancellor P Kaliraj went in vain.