Bharathiar University will decide on teachers’ demand in three months: V-C

The Hindu Bureau
September 26, 2022 18:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj on Monday said the university will take a decision after reviewing the requests of the teachers with committees and syncidate members in three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the hunger strike staged by the Bharathiar University Teachers’ Association (BHUTA) here,. the Professor Kaliraj held talks with the members along with the Registrar (in-charge) K. Murugavel and several syndicate members.

"The V-C said that a high-level committees will be formed to check the funds and expenses. He also assured that the requests will be considered. After the meet, we called off the strike," said BHUTA president K. Vasanth.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app