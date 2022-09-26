Bharathiar University will decide on teachers’ demand in three months: V-C

Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj on Monday said the university will take a decision after reviewing the requests of the teachers with committees and syncidate members in three months.

Following the hunger strike staged by the Bharathiar University Teachers’ Association (BHUTA) here,. the Professor Kaliraj held talks with the members along with the Registrar (in-charge) K. Murugavel and several syndicate members.

"The V-C said that a high-level committees will be formed to check the funds and expenses. He also assured that the requests will be considered. After the meet, we called off the strike," said BHUTA president K. Vasanth.