Bharathiar University Visual Communication students complain of out of syllabus questions

R. Aishwaryaa COIMBATORE
August 19, 2022 20:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A few first-year M.Sc. Visual Communication students of the Bharathiar University (BU) in Coimbatore have alleged that the questions asked in the semester exam held recently were out of syllabus. They said that even 10 days after the examination, the University had not responded to their complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claudia Rohini (36), who is pursuing the course through correspondence in Chennai, filed a representation with the regional Controller of Examination (CoE) for BU at the Dhanalakshmi College of Engineering.

She said that the questions asked in the ‘Information and Communication Technology’ paper on August 7 were not from the syllabus. “ Post-exam, we checked with the staff and confirmed that it was from the second-year paper ‘Communication Research Method’. Since it is completely out of syllabus, we gave a formal written complaint to our regional CoE on the same day of our exam.” She said of the 14 who took the exam at the Chennai centre, two wrote to the CoE.

Ms. Rohini alleged that the regional CoE in Tiruchi had forwarded the representation to BU immediately after it was filed by a student there, but received no response till date.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do not want this exam to be marked as an arrear,” she added.

BU student Hari Madesh (21) said that he mailed to an ID posted on the University’s website and also dialled the number mentioned in the portal regarding the same on August 7, but there was no response. “All four of us who took the exam in Coimbatore and mailed the institution are yet to get a reply,” he said

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Bharathiar University CoE R. Vijayaraghavan said no representations were received at the office as on Thursday evening. “After checking whether any representation is made by the candidate(s) about the question paper, the Board of Studies will be notified. The Board will verify if the questions were out of the syllabus as claimed by the students,” he said. Moderation will be done in case of a partial deviation and a re-examination in case of full deviation, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
education
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app