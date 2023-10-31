Bharathiar University V-C search panel members stay out of meeting convened by Chancellor

October 31, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In what is being perceived as unusual in academic circles, three out of four members of Vice-Chancellor Search Committee for Bharathiar University reportedly did not attend the meeting convened by the Chancellor and Governor R.N. Ravi for a discussion on the appointment process.

Citing the latest UGC stand on having its member in the Search Committee, the Chancellor had, last month, included the fourth member. However, the State Government subsequently published a list of its own committee excluding the UGC Chairman’s nominee in a gazette notification on September 13.

Thereafter, the nominees of the Government, Syndicate and the Senate had together chosen to stay away from the meeting convened by the Chancellor, caught between the stand-off between the two power centres. There has been no more communication from the Chancellor’s office on the V-C appointment, and this only implies that the stalemate is bound to continue, according to senior professors.

The stand of the State government is that the requirement of a fourth member in the Search Committee had not been specified in the UGC regulations 2019. The UGC had communicated its emphasis on its member in V-C Search panel through a notification, which the State Government is not prepared to comply with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, since the UGC has made it clear that any appointment in contravention of its norms will be deemed “null and void” and cause legal complications, the scope for the State Government to go ahead with the V-C appointment is bleak, official sources said.

“The UGC’s stand on appointment of V-C is backed by the Supreme Court and hence the office of the Chancellor finds itself on a stronger ground on the issue,” the sources said.

In the absence of any concrete development on the V-C appointment process in the coming months, it could be delayed indefinitely in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The University has never been without a Vice-Chancellor for over a year, and the continuing stalemate is a cause for deep concern, lament representatives of both teaching and non-teaching staff in the university.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.