Bharathiar University to conduct interview for guest faculty appointment next week

Bharathiar University will be interviewing short-listed candidates for appointing 86 guest faculty for the 2024-25 academic year, later this month, well after a delay spanning an entire semester.

Scrutiny of applications has been completed, and the interview will be conducted within a few days, an official source said, adding that the guest faculty will, in all probability, be handling the classes from the start of second semester.

There are 81 vacancies to be filled in 23 departments and five in the varsity’s PG Centre in Erode. The appointment process got delayed this year as the university had to issue a fresh notification in compliance with the directive of the Higher Education Department to have representatives of Syndicate in the Deans’ Committee that arrives at the number of vacancies.

The number of guest faculty requirement rose this time to 81 from around 60 last year owing to the start of two new programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

In all probability, guest faculty will be handling classes for the students in 23 departments and the PG Centre in Erode. The university had to rope in faculty on hourly basis to engage the students.

Since the guest faculty are appointed to vacant posts only for 10 months, and are reappointed after ‘no-pay’ duration of two months, the new-appointees will be in the post only for five months for this academic year, instead of the usual 10 months.

Acknowledging that absence of guest faculty has indeed affected the momentum of learning, a senior professor explained that though the faculty hired on hourly basis could handle the portions to a considerable extent, difficulties persisted since they are not permitted to conduct internal assessment and seminars.

Heads of departments are learnt to have urged the university administration to secure permission for retention of the guest faculty to be appointed afresh for the 202-26 academic year.

“The guest faculty usually remain out of job during May and June. Since there are only a few months left for the culmination of Even Semester of 2024-25 academic year, we have urged the university administration to prevail upon the Higher Education Department to retain the fresh appointees’.

“When government arts colleges are able to retain the same faculty after the break period, there was no reason why the same yardstick should not be extended to the universities,” a senior professor said.

“Students are the ultimate victims. Qualified guest facility ought to begin handling classes right from the first day. If the Government were to think that the students could study on their own without faculty support, they could do that from home,” K. Kathirmathiyon, Secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, pointed out.

“Faculty positions need to be filled on a permanent basis. Students must not be let to suffer,” he emphasised.