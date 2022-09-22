Bharathiar University teachers to go on hunger strike on September 26

The Bharathiar University Teachers Association (BHUTA) members planned to go on a hunger strike on September 26 as the university failed to address their demands, said K. Vasanth, association president.

The association claimed that 20 principals of private colleges affiliated to BU were continuing beyond the permitted tenure and asked the authorities to look into the issue.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) revised regulations for colleges and universities in 2018 and the Tamil Nadu government approved them in January 2021. The norms state that the institutions can appoint professors as principals only if they had a Ph.D., a total experience of at least 15 years and a minimum of 10 research publications in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals. Further, they can serve as principal for five years, and their tenure will be extended for another five years based on a university-formed committee’s assessment, as per the norms.

Some, who did not have the required 10 research papers, had been appointed principals in some colleges, Mr. Vasanth alleged.

Bharathiar University Registrar (in-charge) K. Murugavel said the recent UGC norms were under consideration. The pandemic had delayed the review and implementation of the regulations and that the institute authorities requested a meeting with the State’s Higher Education Department regarding this, he added.

Noting the recent agitation by students against the poor quality of food, Mr. Vasanth said, at present, there was only a coordinator for hostels and insisted that the institute must appoint an assistant professor as a chief warden immediately for student safety.

The association wrote to Mr. Murugavel on September 20 listing several demands including seeking a high-level committee to inspect funds under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan and expenditure under the BU’s Glue Grant scheme.