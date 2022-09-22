Bharathiar University teachers to go on hunger strike on September 26

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 22, 2022 18:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharathiar University Teachers Association (BHUTA) members planned to go on a hunger strike on September 26 as the university failed to address their demands, said K. Vasanth, association president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association claimed that 20 principals of private colleges affiliated to BU were continuing beyond the permitted tenure and asked the authorities to look into the issue.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) revised regulations for colleges and universities in 2018 and the Tamil Nadu government approved them in January 2021. The norms state that the institutions can appoint professors as principals only if they had a Ph.D., a total experience of at least 15 years and a minimum of 10 research publications in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals. Further, they can serve as principal for five years, and their tenure will be extended for another five years based on a university-formed committee’s assessment, as per the norms.

Some, who did not have the required 10 research papers, had been appointed principals in some colleges, Mr. Vasanth alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathiar University Registrar (in-charge) K. Murugavel said the recent UGC norms were under consideration. The pandemic had delayed the review and implementation of the regulations and that the institute authorities requested a meeting with the State’s Higher Education Department regarding this, he added.

Noting the recent agitation by students against the poor quality of food, Mr. Vasanth said, at present, there was only a coordinator for hostels and insisted that the institute must appoint an assistant professor as a chief warden immediately for student safety.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The association wrote to Mr. Murugavel on September 20 listing several demands including seeking a high-level committee to inspect funds under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan and expenditure under the BU’s Glue Grant scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app