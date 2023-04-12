Bharathiar University set to revive distance education programme with high NAAC rating

April 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Bharathiar University anticipates robust enrolment for the distance education programmes it plans to resume following its top-level rating by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The university was accredited with 3.63 CGPA out of four and awarded A++ Grade by NAAC, placing it among the level 1 universities that qualify for offering distance education programmes.

The university, which had a NAAC score of 3.11 in the previous cycle, had to discontinue its distance education programmes as the minimum requirement was 3.26.

The university was evaluated by a three-member NAAC Peer Team last month and re-accredited with the high score of 3.63 on a set of seven criteria: curricular aspects; teaching, learning and evaluation; research, innovation and extensions; infrastructure and learning resources; student support and progression; and governance, leadership and management.

The university, official sources said, is awaiting the A++ official certification from the NAAC to submit the same to the UGC for the purpose of gaining eligibility for offering the distance education programmes.

At present, the university’s name does not find a place in the UGC’s recently-released list of higher educational institutions recognised to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Programme for 2022-23 academic session beginning from January-February and onwards.

“The certificate awaited from the NAAC will be submitted shortly to the UGC. The measures for resuming distance education programmes are underway,” a senior official said.

The university is, however, going ahead with its online programmes in UG and PG: B.A. English Literature, BBA, M.A. Tamil Literature, M.A. English Literature, M.A. Economics, and M.Com.