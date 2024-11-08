Bharathiar University schedules odd-semester exams of 2024-25 session in conformity with pre-Covid pattern

Bharathiar University has come out with the schedule for odd-semester examinations for undergraduate and post graduate programmes, in conformity with the pre-Covid pattern.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exams are set to begin on November 13. “We will be able to publish the results by the first week of January 2025,” Controller of Examinations, Bharathiar University, N. Ponpandian, said.

The even-semester examination of 2023-24 session that was conducted during July-August was a fortnight behind schedule. The December exam of the 2023-24 session for the PG programmes could commence only during the last week of January. Last year, the results were published in mid-February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university, for the last few years, had to fix the exam schedule in conformity with the gap between semesters to comply with the requirement of University Grants Commission to have 15 to 18 weeks of academic work equivalent to 90 actual teaching days.

The days of an entire semester lost due to the COVID lockdown had to be adjusted in the subsequent semesters by shrinking the vacations.

The university had managed to publish the results of the even-semester of 2023-24 session during July, which was, more or less, in conformity with the pre-Covid academic schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The valuation process was also expedited at four centres in Coimbatore district, one in Tiruppur district, and two in Erode district.

For the even-semester of 2024-25 session, the semester exams could be advanced such that the results could be published even earlier.

The convocation could be conducted during August, well in advance of September-October time slot specified in the University Statute, Prof. Ponpandian said.

Timely conferment of degrees will be of immense help for candidates pursuing higher studies in foreign universities, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.