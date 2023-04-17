Bharathiar University revives ‘Kurinji’ camp for school children in Coimbatore, to be held from April 24 to 28

April 17, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharathiar University has revived its summer camp, ‘Kurinji’, for school students after a gap of three years, to orient them on the recent trends in Science, Arts and Social Sciences.

The university had witnessed overwhelming response for the summer camp it had organised from 2016 to 2019, jointly with the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre. This year’s programme, from April 24 to 28, is intended to create awareness on thrust areas like Biotechnology and Physical Fitness as well among the students from Classes V to XII.

University professors and external resource persons will deliver special lectures in their respective disciplines. Besides practical classes, lab visits, sports, games, cultural events and competitions had been planned, a release issued by the university said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be three sessions every day from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. with an hour-long lunch break.

A nominal fee of ₹800 has been proposed to be collected from each student. The fee will include expenses towards lunch and refreshment.

Boarding and lodging facility are also arranged for those opting for it at the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre Hostel. The cost per student and parent is ₹50 and ₹100 respectively.

For further information, contact S.R. Prabagaran Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Ph: 9865076485 (after office hours), or N.R. Suresh Babu Director In-Charge, UGC-Human Resource Development Centre, Bharathiar University, Ph: 0422-2428221 (office hours).