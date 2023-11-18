Bharathiar University restores Odd Semester exam schedule for UG programmes

November 18, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharathiar University will conduct Odd Semester exam for UG programmes in affiliated colleges as per its usual schedule for the 2023-24 session, after having tweaked the dates in view of disruptions caused in the teaching-learning days in the previous three academic sessions during COVID lockdown and post-pandemic phase.

The Odd Semester exams are beginning next week for the UG programmes as per the schedule announced by the university earlier this month.

However, the Odd Semester exams for first-year students in the PG programmes will be conducted only from mid-January 2024, in view of the late start of teaching-learning activities, since the admission process got over in the government arts and science colleges only on October 1.

Since the semester exams can be conducted only after 90 teaching-learning days in a semester, the exams will have to be delayed for the PG programmes, university sources said.

The university intends to make the most of the Christmas holidays for carrying out the valuation process for the UG programmes.

The Higher Education Department has sounded the possibility for extending one week OD (On Duty) for teachers involved in valuation work, it is learnt.

The university, on its part, will also be having valuation centres spread out in its jurisdiction so that teachers will be able to carry out the valuation task until 8 p.m. after their class hours, Controller of Examinations N. Ponpandian said.

As for the PG programmes, the exams will be conducted in time for the final year students.

The time-table for PG courses will be released next week, Prof. Ponpandian said.