Bharathiar University releases distant education exam results on website

November 30, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharathiar University has published the results under the School of Distance Education for the August 2022 examinations of all undergraduate, postgraduate, MBA, MCA, diploma and PG diploma courses except B.Ed. and M.Ed. courses on November 28. The results could be viewed on its website, www.b-u.ac.in. Students can access their results and marks from the University website by creating their register number. All candidates are eligible to apply for revaluation. The application for revaluation can be downloaded from the University website and the last date for receipt of the submitted applications is December 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US