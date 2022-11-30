Bharathiar University releases distant education exam results on website

November 30, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Bharathiar University has published the results under the School of Distance Education for the August 2022 examinations of all undergraduate, postgraduate, MBA, MCA, diploma and PG diploma courses except B.Ed. and M.Ed. courses on November 28. The results could be viewed on its website, www.b-u.ac.in. Students can access their results and marks from the University website by creating their register number. All candidates are eligible to apply for revaluation. The application for revaluation can be downloaded from the University website and the last date for receipt of the submitted applications is December 5.