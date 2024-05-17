Bharathiar University looks to restore pre-Covid academic session during 2024-25

Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, is looking forward to conducting the 2024-25 academic session for UG and PG programmes as per pre-Covid schedule.

The Even Semester examination , currently in progress, is about a fortnight behind the pre-Covid schedule.

The December exam for the PG programmes could commence only during the last week of January for the current academic year. As per the pre-Covid schedule, the Even Semester for UG programmes must have commenced by the end of April.

The requirement of conforming to the duration of working days mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) had caused the delayed start of academic year in the preceding academic sessions.

The duration of nearly a semester session was lost due to COVID lockdown, and the higher educational institutions were constrained to adjust for the lost days in the following academic years.

Since UGC requires each semester to encompass 15 to 18 weeks of academic work equivalent to 90 actual teaching days, getting back to the pre-Covid schedule will take another academic year.

Nevertheless, the results for the 2023-24 session will be published during the first or second week of July, which nearly conforms to the pre-Covid academic schedule, University sources said.

The sixth semester process will be completed at the earliest, such that students will be able to be in a position to apply for higher studies elsewhere, N. Ponpandian, Controller of Examinations, Bharathiar University, said.

The university has taken measures to expedite the valuation process. Valuation will be carried out at four to five centres in Coimbatore district, one in Tiruppur district, and two in Erode district, Prof. Ponpandian said.

On their part, autonomous affiliated colleges have been able to leverage the flexibility to get back to pre-Covid academic schedule, it is learnt.

