Bharathiar University issues circular forbidding staff from approaching Court of Law or media without permission

April 20, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Bharathiar University has sent a circular to all its departments, constituent colleges and PG centre “strictly warning” the faculty and the staff members against directly approaching the office of the Chancellor, government, Court of Law or press and media without obtaining prior permission from the competent authorities, citing the Code of Conduct of Acts and Statutes.

In a communication to all heads of departments and officers, and directors of PG centres, the Registrar referred to a resolution that was adopted by the Syndicate on February 21, 2017.

The circular referred to the Bharathiar University Statues - Volume II under Statute 15, “Conduct and Discipline”, stating: “An employee shall not make representations to Syndicate, Senate or Government or to any authorities of the University direct, and all representations shall be made through the proper channel. Any such representation shall be forwarded to the person to whom it is addressed with or without comment of the forwarding authority.”

Failure of adherence to the resolution will lead to necessary disciplinary action, the circular said.