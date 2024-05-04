ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathiar University invites applications for UG, PG courses

May 04, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathiar University invites applications for UG/PG admissions for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates can apply for various courses including B.Voc, B.Sc (Blended) Physics, Chemistry, M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., M.C.A, M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Lib.I.Sc., PG Diploma courses & Certificate course.

Applications are available on the university website www.b-u.ac.in., from May 6 to June 6. Registration fee is ₹400 per programme and ₹200 for SC/ST candidates. Fee payment can also be done through online NEFT transfer. MBA admissions are handled separately. Required documents include scanned copies of SSLC, HSC, UG marks, community certificate, and relevant degrees.

