Bharathiar University invites applications for UG, PG courses

May 04, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharathiar University invites applications for UG/PG admissions for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates can apply for various courses including B.Voc, B.Sc (Blended) Physics, Chemistry, M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., M.C.A, M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Lib.I.Sc., PG Diploma courses & Certificate course.

Applications are available on the university website www.b-u.ac.in., from May 6 to June 6. Registration fee is ₹400 per programme and ₹200 for SC/ST candidates. Fee payment can also be done through online NEFT transfer. MBA admissions are handled separately. Required documents include scanned copies of SSLC, HSC, UG marks, community certificate, and relevant degrees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.