Bharathiar University invites applications for UG, PG courses

Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, has invited applications for the following undergraduate and postgraduate programmes — B. Voc Business Process and Data Analytics, B.Voc Multimedia and Animation, M.A. Career Guidance and one year PG Diploma in Career Guidance for Executives. Online applications are available on the University’s portal under ‘UG Admissions 2022 – 2023’. Government scholarships will be provided to students from Adi Dravidar, Tribes, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities. Free education for a student from each department will be given on merit basis. For more details, visit the University’s website.