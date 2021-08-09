Coimbatore

Bharathiar University inks pact with Harvard Business School

Bharathiar University has inked an agreement with Harvard Business School for offering the latter’s online certificate programmes. A release from Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj said the flexible, online programmes were for faculty, alumni and students in the University and also affiliated institutions.

The School that offered the programme in 177 countries has based the programmes on active, social and case-based practical learning. The learner would receive the certificate from the School.

The release also said the University had an online agreement signing ceremony on August 9.


