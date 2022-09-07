Bharathiar University in Coimbatore signs MoU with six companies

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 07, 2022 18:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharathiar University-Centre for University and Industry Collaboration (BU-CUIC) signed an MoU with six companies and training hubs for offering soft, domain, technical and life skills to all departments and affiliated colleges under the State's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme. Director of BU-CUIC A. Vimala organised the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a part of this, the Naadhi Foundation will provide a 'Mahindra Pride' classroom for soft and life skill training, especially for girl students; GTT foundation Barclays will offer placement readiness training; Skill Acts Pvt. Ltd will train aspirants in technical skills such as AI, ML, Robotics etc.; Zaphire, Chennai will provide paid internships to the arts, social science and science students; test book, an exam preparation site will give skill assessment for aptitude, language; and 'Zuno' by Monster and Magic Bus will train for employability skills.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj presided over the function and said students are ready to compete with those from top institutions with industry 4.0 courses in the curriculum and the training.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
education
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app