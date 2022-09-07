Bharathiar University in Coimbatore signs MoU with six companies

The Bharathiar University-Centre for University and Industry Collaboration (BU-CUIC) signed an MoU with six companies and training hubs for offering soft, domain, technical and life skills to all departments and affiliated colleges under the State's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme. Director of BU-CUIC A. Vimala organised the event.

As a part of this, the Naadhi Foundation will provide a 'Mahindra Pride' classroom for soft and life skill training, especially for girl students; GTT foundation Barclays will offer placement readiness training; Skill Acts Pvt. Ltd will train aspirants in technical skills such as AI, ML, Robotics etc.; Zaphire, Chennai will provide paid internships to the arts, social science and science students; test book, an exam preparation site will give skill assessment for aptitude, language; and 'Zuno' by Monster and Magic Bus will train for employability skills.

Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj presided over the function and said students are ready to compete with those from top institutions with industry 4.0 courses in the curriculum and the training.