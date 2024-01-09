GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharathiar University in Coimbatore instructed by UGC to discontinue M.Phil programme

January 09, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, has received a communication from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to dispense with M.Phil programme.

Though the UGC discontinued the M.Phil degree in 2022, some universities continued to invite applications for the programme.

In a notice dated December 26, the UGC reminded such universities in clear terms that M.Phil is not a recognised degree, and that they should desist from inviting applications in the coming season.

“The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. degree) Regulations 2022 clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer M.Phil programme,” the notice said.

The UGC has also cautioned students against pursuing M.Phil programmes.

Bharathiar University, like other State varsities, is in a fix as discontinuance of the M.Phil was proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which Tamil Nadu has not officially recognised.

The State universities are understood to have sought the guidance of the Higher Education Department on the further course of action.

According to sources in Bharathiar University, since the release of State Education Policy is awaited, a final decision on M.Phil programme, will most likely, hinge on it.

Nevertheless, there is time till March, when the notification for M.Phil admission is usually released. The State universities apparently have a temporary reprieve as they do not run the risk of acting against UGC’s notice until then.

