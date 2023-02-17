Bharathiar University in Coimbatore braces up for tough challenge of bettering NAAC ranking

February 17, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharathiar University (BU) is faced with a challenging task of improving upon its NAAC score from the existing 3.11 on a scale of 4 in the forthcoming cycle of accreditation, to be in a strong position to offer programmes in ODL (Open and Distance Learning) mode.

The tenure of the existing assessment cycle ends on March 28, 2023. Towards betterment of the ranking, the university’s Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) got its data pertaining to AQAR (Annual Quality Assurance Report), IIQA (Institutional Information for Quality Assessment), and SSR (Self-Study Report) validated by an external expert before submitting them to the NAAC.

The UGC had, during 2019, instructed the university to give an undertaking that it will attain a NAAC score of 3.26 on a 4-point scale to sustain its online programmes.

In the previous three cycles, the university had scored CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 3.02 in the first cycle and 3.11 in second and third cycles. Though, the university has been ranked ‘A’, it is required to secure ‘A+’ with a minimum score of 3.26 on a four-point scale for offering the ODL programmes.

Improving upon the NAAC ranking has become significant since the Regulation 22 of University Grants Commission (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes), 2020, stipulates “equlvalence of qualification acquired through Conventional or Open aad Distance Learning and Online modes”, according to senior faculty members.

These degrees will be treated at par with regular courses. The Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) had recommended this measure to scale up gross enrolment ratio in higher education.

University sources said BU’s robust NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking in 2022 - overall 24th position, 15th among universities, and 22nd in research category - will stand it in good stead to improve its NAAC ranking in the fourth cycle.

The BU, a senior professor said, has been able to offer ODL science programmes owing to its placement in top-100 ranking in University category of NIRF, consistently in the preceding cycles.

BU is among the top few State universities in Tamil Nadu with a large number of students in its fold. At last count, the number of students in the university and the over 130 affiliated colleges had surpassed the two lakh mark.