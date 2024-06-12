GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharathiar University in Coimbatore begins receiving applications for Ph.D. programme for 2024-25

The filled-in applications have to be submitted before November 15, 2024

Published - June 12, 2024 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Bharathiar University in Coimbatore will be issuing application  forms online for the Ph.D. programmes till June 30, 2024.

| Photo Credit: File photo Siva SaravananS

Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, began issuing application forms online for admission into Ph.D. programmes on June 12, 2024.

The university will be issuing applications for the Ph.D. programmes offered through its departments, and affiliated colleges in Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, The Nilgiris and Pollachi, till June 30, 2024. The filled-in applications have to be submitted before November 15, 2024.

The notification on Ph.D. admission released by the university says candidates willing to apply for Ph.D. (full time/ part time) admission to more than one college shall submit separate applications for each institution through online mode from the University website (www.bu.ac.in).

As per the guidelines, applicants who had written the CET in their core subjects will be eligible to apply for other inter-disciplinary departments.

Candidates with minimum of 55 % (without rounding off) in Masters degree in the respective subject/ discipline are eligible to appear for CET. The minimum eligibility is 50% for SC/ST candidates.

Candidates admitted to full-time Ph.D., programme are required to secure a minimum of 75% attendance every year, including short-term, training programmes, workshops, seminars, and conferences attended by them outside the university on the recommendation of the supervisor, and prior permission of the head of the university department/ principal of affiliated college.

