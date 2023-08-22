ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathiar University in Coimbatore announces deadline for online registration of candidates for School of Distance Education exams

August 22, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathiar University (BU) has announced that the last date to apply for the September/October exams is August 28 for the courses offered through School of Distance Education (SDE).

Candidates can register online for UG/PG/MCA/MBA/Executive MBA/ B.Ed, PG Diploma and Diploma Exam through the website: https://sdeexam.b-u.ac.in/aug2023/New User.aspx).

Sending hard copy of exam application and Demand Draft/challan directly to the university is strictly prohibited, a press release said. Change of examination centre will not be allowed.

Payment of prescribed fee and uploading of mark sheet must be carried out online. Applications will be accepted only if the tuition fee has been remitted in full. The exam fee must be paid whether or not the students appear for the exam. The fee once paid will not be refunded in any circumstance. Time table will be uploaded shortly, the release said.

Only those who possess hall ticket and identity card will be permitted to take up the exams. The exam hall ticket could be downloaded from the university website, three days before commencement of the exam, the press release said.

