HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bharathiar University in Coimbatore announces deadline for online registration of candidates for School of Distance Education exams

August 22, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathiar University (BU) has announced that the last date to apply for the September/October exams is August 28 for the courses offered through School of Distance Education (SDE).

Candidates can register online for UG/PG/MCA/MBA/Executive MBA/ B.Ed, PG Diploma and Diploma Exam through the website: https://sdeexam.b-u.ac.in/aug2023/New User.aspx).

Sending hard copy of exam application and Demand Draft/challan directly to the university is strictly prohibited, a press release said. Change of examination centre will not be allowed.

Payment of prescribed fee and uploading of mark sheet must be carried out online. Applications will be accepted only if the tuition fee has been remitted in full. The exam fee must be paid whether or not the students appear for the exam. The fee once paid will not be refunded in any circumstance. Time table will be uploaded shortly, the release said.

Only those who possess hall ticket and identity card will be permitted to take up the exams. The exam hall ticket could be downloaded from the university website, three days before commencement of the exam, the press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.