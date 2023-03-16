Bharathiar University in a spot of bother ahead of NAAC team visit

March 16, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

There is just a week to go for the visit of a peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC) to undertake the fourth cycle re-accreditation of Bharathiar University, but the situation is far from conducive, senior professors say, citing the ramifications of the delay in permanent posting of Vice-Chancellor for long.

The Bharathiar University Teachers Association (BHUTA) had made an appeal to the Convenor of Vice-Chancellor Committee for replacement of the Registrar In-Charge, invoking the varsity’s statutes. They questioned how the incumbent, K. Murugavel, could continue in the post after having attained the age of 58 years as on January 8, 2022. The association complained of sluggish administration and the delay in implementation of court directives.

It has officially been made known that the NAAC peer team will visit the university for three days from March 23 for the fourth-cycle re-accreditation.

Against this backdrop, a newly-formed syndicate sub-committee held its sitting on Thursday for clearing all pending legal issues.

The association has condemned the genuineness of the committee, questioning how it could be led by S. Saravanakumar, Syndicate Member and Principal, Vallaikovil Arts and Science College, when there was already a court case questioning his eligibility for being a principal, based on which he was made a syndicate member.

Also, the syndicate sub-committee would be tantamount to questioning the integrity and functioning of the university’s legal cell, V. Vasanth, president of BHUTA said.

The University is in a piquant situation as it has to improving upon its NAAC score from the existing 3.11 on a scale of 4 in the forthcoming cycle of accreditation, to be in a strong position to continue offering programmes in Open and Distance Learning mode.

As per the UGC instructions, the university had given an undertaking during 2019 that it will attain a NAAC score of 3.26 on a 4-point scale to sustain its online programmes.