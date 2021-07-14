Bharathiar University gets two patents

Coimbatore

14 July 2021 00:46 IST

The Bharathiar University has obtained patents for two procedures that it has come out with -- one relating to salvaging of metals from solid wastes and the other for use of a fruit tree to treat diabetes.

The first patent was for ‘Method for recovery of metals from metal-bearing solid wastes’ by K. Ramachandran, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, and research scholars R. Saravanakumar and P.V. Ananthapadmanabhan.

A press release from the University said that industrial and domestic waste contained significant amount of metals, which were difficult to separate. Several thousand tonnes of the waste was generated every year and were dumped without proper treatment, which caused serious health and environmental problems. Though the recovery of metals from the waste helped protect health and environment, there was no effective solution for the recovery as the bio and hydro-metallurgical methods were either slow or produced secondary waste.

Advertising

Advertising

The team came up with an aluminothermic process that was environment friendly. They mixed aluminium granules with metal-bearing waste to heat it to high temperature to separate the metals. The recovery rate of metals was high and the quality of products improved, said the release. The University had filed for the patent on October 1, 2020 and obtained it on May 18, 2021.

The second patent was for the use of Syzygium mundagam (wild jamun fruit tree) in treating diabetes. A team of Professor T. Parimelazagan and research scholar Rahul Chandran studied the tree, isolated active compounds from the tree bark and used it in various tests. The isolated compounds showed promising anti-diabetic activity in pharmacological clinical analysis, said the release. This could be a natural medication with less side effects for diabetes treatment, the release added. The University had filed patent for this research on September 9, 2015 and obtained it on June 25, 2021.