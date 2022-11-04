Bharathiar University: first-semester students told to follow 2021-22 syllabus

Bharathiar University has announced that first-semester students who joined its affiliated colleges in the academic year 2022-23, can follow the 2021-22 syllabus. This announcement was made after many principals opposed the university’s move to update the syllabus for B.Com (Computer Applications) and BBA courses less than 20 days before the commencement of the second semester.

The Registrar (in-charge) K. Murugavel, in a circular to all the affiliated colleges, stated, “I am, by direction, to inform that the existing syllabus of the year 2021-2022 are to be followed for the students admitted in the academic year 2022-2023 (I Semester only) for all the UG/PG degree programmes in the affiliated colleges/affiliated management institutions.”

Association of University Teachers (AUT) president P. Thirunavukkarasu said, “The syllabus for many subjects are still to be revised. For example, in the first-semester Physics core paper ‘Properties of matter’, a unit on ‘Industry 4.0’ has been added. In the second-semester paper on the same subject, ‘Internet of Things’ unit has been added along with ‘Thermal physics’ . Both the units are in no way connected to the Physics paper. The committee must convene another meeting with subject experts, the Board of Studies and the Standing Committee on Academic Affairs, for formulating the new syllabus which can be implemented from the next academic year,” he said.