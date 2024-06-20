ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathiar University factors in student feedback at SCAA meeting to approve updated curricula

Published - June 20, 2024 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Standing Committee on Academic Affairs (SCAA) of Bharathiar University, which had its sitting earlier this week, factored in student feedback while approving the changes made to the subject contents specified for the various UG and PG programmes.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has laid emphasis on obtaining feedback before finalisation of the content by the Boards of Studies.

Since student feedback is considered by NAAC in the process of rating of higher educational institutions, the university made it mandatory for about 120 Boards of Studies for PG and UG programmes for incorporating student feedback.

As per procedure, the minutes of the SCAA will be placed before the Syndicate for approval, whereafter the new content will come into force.

Only minor changes were made to the existing content since Outcome-Based Education was introduced two years back, Vice-Chancellor Committee member F.X. Lovelina Little Flower said.

In the absence of the Vice-Chancellor, the VC Committee is authorised to effect changes in the curriculum, as per the statutes, Prof. Lovelina said

