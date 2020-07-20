Coimbatore

Bharathiar University establishes incubation centre

The Bharathiar University School of Management and Entrepreneur Development has established an incubation centre under the Central Government’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan project.

A release from the university said it established the centre to nurture start-ups in and around Coimbatore and other districts in the State.

Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj inaugurated the centre and spoke about the need for such centres in academic institutions, the release added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2020 7:47:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/bharathiar-university-establishes-incubation-centre/article32140584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY