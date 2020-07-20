Bharathiar University establishes incubation centre

The Bharathiar University School of Management and Entrepreneur Development has established an incubation centre under the Central Government’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan project.

A release from the university said it established the centre to nurture start-ups in and around Coimbatore and other districts in the State.

Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj inaugurated the centre and spoke about the need for such centres in academic institutions, the release added.