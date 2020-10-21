Bharathiar University entrance test to M.Phil, Ph.D on October 27

Bharathiar University would conduct the common eligibility test (CET) for admission to M.Phil. and Ph.D. programmes on October 27, said a release.

The examination would be online and could be take at http://bucetonlineexam2020.b-uf.ac.in.

The release said candidates who had registered for the CET would be able to download the test related details, instruction, the exam portal navigation details, etc. from October 22.

The release also said that the candidates could check their details online and if they needed correction, they could write to chemistrybu1982@gmail.com or coordinatorcet2020bu@gmail.com.

The release further said that the University would conduct a mock test for the registered candidates on October 23, between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. and suggested that they take mock test.