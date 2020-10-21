Bharathiar University entrance test to M.Phil, Ph.D on October 27

Bharathiar University would conduct the common eligibility test (CET) for admission to M.Phil. and Ph.D. programmes on October 27, said a release.
The examination would be online and could be take at http://bucetonlineexam2020.b-uf.ac.in.
The release said candidates who had registered for the CET would be able to download the test related details, instruction, the exam portal navigation details, etc. from October 22.
The release also said that the candidates could check their details online and if they needed correction, they could write to chemistrybu1982@gmail.com or coordinatorcet2020bu@gmail.com.
The release further said that the University would conduct a mock test for the registered candidates on October 23, between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. and suggested that they take mock test.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath