Bharathiar University changes evaluation pattern

Gives equal importance for internal and external assessments

The way Bharathiar University evaluates students of its graduate and post-graduate programmes is set to change starting this academic year.

The university would give equal weightage for internal and external assessments and this was decided at the Standing Committee on Academic Affairs meeting that was held on Wednesday, said Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj.

So far, the evaluation system gave 25% weightage to internal assessment and the rest to external assessment.

The change was in keeping with the university moving towards outcome-based education, where it would continuously evaluate students. Under this system, the university had asked colleges to take into account students’ performance in first, second and pre-final examinations, group discussions, quiz, seminar, etc.

Or, any such evaluation system that faculty deemed fit, Mr. Kaliraj said and added that the system would become not only student centric but also give more say to the faculty.

After every evaluation, the university had asked colleges to immediately upload results. The internal evaluation results along with external evaluation would determine students’ marks and result, he added.

To ensure transparency in the system and that students got fair evaluation, the university had asked colleges to establish department-wise grievance redress system. If students were dissatisfied with the first-level of the grievance redress mechanism, they could then approach the principal concerned and further the university itself.

Mr. Kaliraj also said that the university made a detailed presentation of the system to the State Higher Education Department, obtained its approval and held consultation with various stakeholders.

The next step was the university placing before the Syndicate the minutes of Wednesday’s meeting. And, thereafter it would come into force, he added.