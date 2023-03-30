Bharathiar University awarded A++ Grade by NAAC

March 30, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharathiar University has been awarded the highest A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the latest cycle of accreditation, with CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 3.63 on a four-point scale.

Higher educational institutions securing points in the range of 3.51 to four are awarded A++ Grade.

The score this time by Bharathiar University is a quantum jump from the 3.11 and 3.02 points respectively in the previous two cycles, paving the way for the institution to continue offering online programmes, which contributes a chunk of revenue.

With the tenure of the previous assessment cycle ending on March 28, 2023, it became necessary for university, which was hitherto in ‘A’ Grade accreditation, to secure 3.26 points to be in a position to sustain its online and Distance Education programmes.

The UGC had, during 2019, instructed the university to give an undertaking that it would attain the threshold score for this purpose.

Last week, a peer team of NAAC visited the university for three days for the accreditation process, and the rating was made known on Thursday.

For ensuring better credibility, the university’s Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) got its data pertaining to AQAR (Annual Quality Assurance Report), IIQA (Institutional Information for Quality Assessment), and SSR (Self-Study Report) validated by an external expert before submitting them to the NAAC.

The university also showcased its robust NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking in 2022 - overall 24th position and 15th position among universities, and 22nd spot in research category to the visiting peer team.

After the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) came out with a recommendation in 2020 that the UGC stipulate equivalence of qualification acquired through Conventional or Open and Distance Learning and Online modes with regular courses, universities started devoting attention on reaching out to maximum number of students, in tune with the efforts of the Central and State governments to scale up gross enrolment ratio in higher education.

Under the regular mode, BU already has in its fold over 130 affiliated colleges and about two lakh students.

Expressing joy over the latest NAAC score, Bharathiar University Teachers’ Association (BHUTA) president K. Vasanth said the ambience for research on the campus was a vital factor for the top-level rating.

The research infrastructure includes a centre established in association with DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, for basic and applied research activities.

The new NAAC score places Bharathiar University next only to Alagappa University, which has a score of 3.64, among the State varsities.