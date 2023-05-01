Bharathiar University awaits DEB nod to notify B.Ed., other distance education programmes

May 01, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharathiar University is learnt to be awaiting the approval of the Distance Education Board (DEB) for making announcement on the admissions for B.Ed. and other programmes, post its top-level rating by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Having been accredited with a 3.63 CGPA out of 4 and awarded A++ grade by NAAC during March, the university expects its visibility to be better for improving admissions to the B.Ed. programme.

The yearly intake for the B.Ed. programmes being 500 students, several seats had gone unfilled over the years. There is, still, uncertainty over the seats getting filled, since the programme, as such, caters only to a specific section of candidates, a senior professor said.

It is meant only for in-service teachers of government primary schools who had passed two-year diploma Teacher Education programme in NCTE-recognised teacher education institution in face-to-face mode. The programme is designed to enhance teaching skills and techniques, for effective teaching at the secondary stage of school education.

However, the demand situation has been dwindling. After government started appointing teachers with qualifications of UG/PG and B.Ed. directly for vacancies at the upper-primary and secondary levels, over several years now, the scope of vertical mobility for primary teachers does not arise. Hence, the number of applicants keep falling every year, according to a teacher handling classes for B.Ed. programme at a personal contact programme centre.

State universities are learnt to have requested the Higher Education Department to issue an order to the effect that teachers of both government and private schools with two years of experience could be admitted.

Bharathiar University has, in fact, mentioned in its B.Ed. distance education prospectus that applications from candidates with two-year full-time teaching experience on temporary/ permanent basis as primary/ graduate/post graduate teachers in primary, secondary, matriculation, higher secondary schools recognised by the State and Central government within Tamil Nadu will be considered.

But, though this provision will help in shoring up patronage for the programme, a specific order from the government to this effect, which is the need of the hour, is yet to be issued, university sources said.