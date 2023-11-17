Bharat Tex expo to be held in New Delhi in February 2024

November 17, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As many as 11 textile and clothing export promotion councils will conduct Bharat Tex 2024, an exhibition of Indian textile and clothing products, in New Delhi from February 26 to 29 next year.

Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, said at a roadshow in Coimbatore on Thursday, November 16, 2023, that the expo at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi will be spread across two lakh sq.mt and will have more than 3,500 exhibitors showcasing fibre, yarn, fabric, home textiles, technical textiles, handloom and powerloom products, handicrafts, and technical textiles.

R. Gandhi, Minister of Handlooms and Textiles, Tamil Nadu, said he would speak to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin regarding the mega textile expo of international standards and Tamil Nadu would participate in this expo.

Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Secretary of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi, Tamil Nadu Government, said, “On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government we will definitely look at how to provide all support to this event. We will see if we can become a partner State or a focus State,” he said.

S.K. Sundararaman, chairman of Southern India Mills Association, said the textile industry is in tough times and the way to revive is to reinvent and venture into something new.

