Bharat Tex conducts road show in Coimbatore

India’s global textile event, Bharat Tex is returning for another exciting edition next year. The latest edition will be held between February 14 and 17, 2025 in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Bharat Tex showcases India’s prowess as a premier textile manufacturing hub, encompassing the entire value chain from raw materials to finished products. This mega textile show will be organised by 12 Indian Textile Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

A road show was held on Friday in Coimbatore to promote this event among entrepreneurs and textile associations in the city. Rachna Shah, secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, was the chief guest.

Arun Roy, Industries Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu; Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles - Government of India; Bhadresh Dodhia, Co-chairman, Bharat Tex, and A. Sakthivel, Chairman, Tiruppur Exporters Association, took part. Mr. Rajeev Saxena said Bharat Tex 2024 had over 3,500 exhibitors, and more than 3,000 buyers from over 100 countries participated in the exhibition. For the upcoming edition, he said 40% of space for Bharat Tex had already been booked. The organisers expected 5,000 exhibitors, 6,000+ international buyers, 12,000+ textile products and 1,20,000+ visitors.

Past Chairman of CITI, Rajkumar urged Ms. Rachna Shah to consider reducing the participation fee for MSMEs in textiles. He also appealed to her to quickly implement the Powertex programme that had been recently approved by the government.

Ms. Rachna said Bharat Tex had become one such initiatives that helped in positioning India as a favoured destination across the world for textile sourcing. “The world is looking to partner more with India, and Bharat Tex offers an opportunity to showcase the best of Indian Textiles,” she said. The secretary expressed hopes that the Tamil Nadu government would consider associating with Bharat Tex as the Partner State.

