Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out to protect idea of India, says Rahul

‘There was no hatred or disrespect towards anyone during the yatra’

Rohan Premkumar UDHAGAMANDALAM
September 29, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gudalur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he felt as if he was being carried along by a "humble" and "respectful" river of people during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Gudalur in the Nilgiris.

Mr. Gandhi said there was no hatred or disrespect towards anyone during the yatra and it was this idea of India that some people and organisations were trying to disrupt.

Mr. Gandhi, who had arrived in the Nilgiris from Wayanad, addressed a public gathering in Gudalur town. "As I was walking through the town, I felt like I was travelling on a river of men, women, children, all together without hatred or disrespect. The river was humble and respectful. No one was told that they could not speak in Tamil, Kannada or English," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said some people and organisations were trying to disturb this idea of India through hatred, anger and violence, adding that the yatra was to stop this from happening and bring people together through a message of unity.

The Congress leader also said that both demonetisation as well as the Goods and Services Tax had been universally branded "disasters" by farmers, workers and small businesses. Mr. Gandhi spoke out against Governors intruding into State issues.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities, were extremely high, and that unemployment was at its highest. "The reason the BJP is spreading hatred and anger is to take your money from your pockets and give it to a select few people," he said.

Police presence was high throughout Gudalur and Pandalur taluks. Mr. Gandhi met delegations from various organizations and listened to their demands. Following his public address in Gudalur, he stayed overnight in the Nilgiris and was scheduled to leave for Karnataka on Friday morning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app