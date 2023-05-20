ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Gaurav train to Shirdi from Coimbatore on May 26

May 20, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A Bharath Gaurav special train (06903) between Coimbatore North and Sai Nagar Shirdi will leave Coimbatore North at 8 p.m. on May 26. It will reach the destination on the third day. From Sai Nagar Shirdi (train no. 06904) will leave for Coimbatore on May 29 and will reach Coimbatore North at 7.15 p.m. on May 30.

The coach composition included one AC two-tier coach, eight AC three-tier coaches, two sleeper class coaches, one pantry car and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

In the onward direction, it will have stoppages at Tiruppur at 8.40 p.m., Erode Junction at 9.30 p.m., and Salem Junction at 10.25 p.m. On May 27, the train will have stoppage at Mantralayam Road from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., to enable the passengers to have darshan of Shri Raghavendra Swamy.

