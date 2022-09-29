Bharat Gaurav train earns Southern Railway over ₹8 cr. in revenue

India's first-ever private train, under the Railways' Bharat Gaurav scheme, operated between Coimbatore North and Sai Nagar Shirdi stations, has made over ₹8 crore in revenue from five trips. The train will make its sixth trip on September 30.

The train (06903/06904) that runs through Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam and Wadi, earned Southern Railway a fixed charge of ₹5.87 crore and an additional ₹2.72 crore as haulage charge - totally ₹8.59 crore - since its maiden trip in June 2022.

The train will start at Coimbatore North on September 30 at 8 p.m and reach Sai Nagar Shirdi station on October 2 at 8 a.m.