‘Beware of quacks in veterinary medicine’

Coimbatore

08 August 2021 00:00 IST

The district administration has cautioned farmers and cattle growers to be aware of quacks in veterinary medicine.

In a release issued here on Saturday, the administration said only those persons with the right qualification and registration with the Veterinary Council were authorised to treat animals.

In the event of death of animals after treatment by quacks, the owners would not be liable for insurance claim.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides those trained in artificially inseminating the animals were not eligible to provide veterinary care.

After three months training, such persons were only allowed to artificially inseminate animals.

If they were found providing veterinary care, the administration would initiate action that would include fine and imprisonment, the press release warned.