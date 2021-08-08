Coimbatore

‘Beware of quacks in veterinary medicine’

The district administration has cautioned farmers and cattle growers to be aware of quacks in veterinary medicine.

In a release issued here on Saturday, the administration said only those persons with the right qualification and registration with the Veterinary Council were authorised to treat animals.

In the event of death of animals after treatment by quacks, the owners would not be liable for insurance claim.

Besides those trained in artificially inseminating the animals were not eligible to provide veterinary care.

After three months training, such persons were only allowed to artificially inseminate animals.

If they were found providing veterinary care, the administration would initiate action that would include fine and imprisonment, the press release warned.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2021 12:01:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/beware-of-quacks-in-veterinary-medicine/article35793752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY