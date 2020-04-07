Beware of online banking frauds, police tell people

Those who are into online banking frauds are active even in the time of COVID-19 pandemic as they are contacting people on the pretext of offering various online banking services and giving assistance to avail of 3-month moratorium on fixed-term loans and EMIs announced by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Coimbatore City Police have urged people to be careful of such calls that seek to share sensitive information like OTP, CVV of credit/debit cards, login credentials of net banking and credit cards.

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan appealed to people not to share any such sensitive information to persons who contact over phone, often introducing themselves as customer care executives of banks.

‘Report to Cyber Cell’

“No banks will ask customers to share sensitive information like OTP and login credentials for any banking services. Such calls should be treated as fraudulent calls. Never share such information to unknown persons over phone,” he said.

According to him, people who receive such fraudulent calls can report the same to the nearest police station or Cyber Cell.

Several banks that are aware of the situation have started sending alerts to their customers to be cautious about such calls.

“………. Bank will never ask you to share sensitive information like OTP, CVV, passwords for moratorium on your credit card bills, loan EMIs or any other payment. Beware of such fraudulent calls or emails. DO NOT share your OTP, User ID, Password, CVV, Expiry date etc with anyone. Stay safe and stay alert,” said an SMS alert sent by one of the banks.